Garth Crooks goes on a weird rant directed at Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, whom he describes as “sarcastic.”

Garth Crooks has gone on a weird rant against Jurgen Klopp, describing him as “sarcastic” and “reckless.”

Liverpool will be without three crucial players when the tournament kicks off next month, with Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita all expected to miss a number of games as they represent their respective countries in Cameroon.

Aliou Cisse, the manager of Senegal, was furious with Klopp after he referred to the upcoming competition as a “small tournament” in a news conference last month.

During a heated argument with a reporter following Liverpool’s Champions League victory against Porto, Klopp justified himself.

In a long rant on Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, Crooks noted that he is “not Klopp’s biggest admirer,” adding that he should be careful with his statements.

“It wasn’t until I heard Klopp’s answer in his pre-match interview prior to the AC Milan encounter, when he was pushed by a journalist, that I realized the statements were veiled in irony,” he stated.

“Klopp was being sarcastic, implying that the competition was everything but. Rather than being a minor event, Liverpool’s manager insisted that it was significantly more rigorous than most people realize.

“The difficulty with sarcasm is that it doesn’t always translate well or is very clear in other parts of the world. What can appear humorous in a dressing room doesn’t always translate well or is very clear in other parts of the world.”

“It will also teach Klopp not to be so careless with his dressing room language in the future.”

“I’m not his biggest admirer, but I’ve seen enough of his teams to know that he not only admires but also respects African football and its players.” Why would he buy them if he didn’t have to?”