Garland declares Texas’ abortion law to be “clearly unconstitutional” and files a lawsuit against the state.

Attorney General Merrick Garland filed a lawsuit against Texas on Thursday, claiming that the state’s newly approved abortion law is “obviously illegal.”

During an afternoon press conference, Garland revealed that the Department of Justice was suing the state. The case was filed in federal court in Texas, and it requests that a judge rule the legislation unconstitutional, “enjoin its enforcement, and preserve the rights that Texas has violated.”

SB8, a restrictive abortion law, prohibits abortion as early as six weeks into a pregnancy and empowers private persons to sue anyone who assists a woman in terminating her pregnancy. Rape and incest are likewise not exempt from the Texas law.

Abbott said on Tuesday that rape victims can still have an abortion before a fetal heartbeat is found, and that Texas will try to “eradicate all rapists.”

The case comes after the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision last week, declined to prevent the contentious abortion law from taking effect. President Joe Biden claimed the high court’s decision “insults the rule of law” after the judgment.

Garland also stated that the Justice Department was “evaluating all possibilities to safeguard the constitutional rights of women, including access to an abortion,” in response to the Supreme Court’s ruling.