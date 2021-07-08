Gareth Southgate’s query, according to Chase supporters, can’t be a coincidence.

Fans of The Chase were skeptical after a question about England manager Gareth Southgate was asked on today’s episode.

In the latest episode of the popular ITV gameshow, four more members of the public competed against Chaser Jenny “The Vixen” Ryan for the chance to win the cash prize.

However, there was a curiously pertinent question during the head-to-head round of retired HR Officer, Christine.

Rita, 83, is a participant on The Chase who many wish was their grandmother.

“Which England player’s penalty miss opens the song ‘Three Lions ’98 by Baddiel Skinner and the Lightning Seeds?” the 59-year-old from Leeds was asked.

Christine chose Chris Waddle over Stuart Pearce, Gareth Southgate, and Gareth Southgate, despite the fact that all three players had missed high-profile penalties for England in tournaments.

Fans of the show couldn’t help but believe the timing was a little too ‘coincidental’ after Southgate successfully banished the ghosts of his notorious mistake to lead England to their first major tournament final last night.

“Question about Gareth Southgate missing the penalty, they must of picked this episode on purpose,” Victoria (@Tori Alice32) tweeted.

“That Southgate question seems too coincidental #TheChase,” Stephanie (@StephsMoansx) commented.

“Obviously they have all the football questions now #TheChase,” Caroline (@carolinej0anne) said.

Charlotte, a 45-year-old attendance specialist from Gwent, Conor, a 25-year-old retail supervisor from Derry, and Anthony, a 34-year-old personal trainer from West Sussex, joined Charlotte on the team today.

All of the participants beat the Chaser in a head-to-head match, which meant they were competing for a £18,000 jackpot.

The team had built up a 19-step lead, but The Chaser caught up with them with only 13 seconds left, leaving the contestants empty-handed.