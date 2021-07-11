Gareth Southgate, the England manager, is expected to be knighted.

Gareth Southgate, England’s manager, is expected to be knighted for leading his country to the final of Euro 2020.

According to The Telegraph, members of the side who faced Italy in the final in Italy could be in line for honours from the Queen.

“I think his classy attitude and [the]way he has behaved himself as a player and coach is worthy of a knighthood, his team have put a smile on all our faces,” Conservative MP Julian Knight, chairman of the technology, culture, media and sport select committee, told The Telegraph.

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has stated that he would not “predict anything that the honours people may decide.” “However, I believe Gareth Southgate has done a wonderful job.”

“Gareth Southgate should be knighted,” former sports minister Gerry Sutcliffe remarked.

“Boris Johnson should step in and make sure he receives it,” he continued, adding, “There has been a precedent created in the past for him to do that.”

Alf Ramsey, the 1966 World Cup winning manager, was honored, as was Bobby Robson, who led England to the 1990 World Cup semi-final.

In 2019, Gareth Southgate was awarded an OBE.

The Cabinet Office is in charge of awarding honors.