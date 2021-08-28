Gareth Southgate, the England manager, claims he has been abused because he supports the Covid immunization program.

In July, Southgate delivered a video message in support of the government’s campaign to get more young people vaccinated across the United Kingdom.

It followed England’s run to the Euro 2020 final, where they were defeated on penalties by Italy at Wembley.

“Oldies like me have got both jabs, so we can get on with our lives,” Southgate said in the video. “But for you younger ones, it’s the chance for everything to open up, to reclaim your freedom,” he added.

He has now revealed that his contribution to the vaccine effort elicited more negative feedback than any other footballing choice he made over the summer.

When asked if the (Premier League) captains had a call with Jonathan Van-Tam (the deputy chief medical officer), he answered, “I believe the (Premier League) captains had a call with Jonathan Van-Tam (the deputy chief medical officer) from what I read.”

“So I believe that information from a sort of chief medical standpoint was presented, and my understanding is that the take-up has been fairly varied across different teams, albeit I haven’t spoken to individuals at every club.

“I’m not going to get too engaged in this because I was asked to do a video supporting the vaccine program, which I felt was responsible, and of all the things for which I’ve received criticism this summer, that’s probably the one I’ve gotten the most abuse over.

“So for the time being, I’m going to stay out of that argument.”

Since the start of the new season, the issue of professional players getting the Covid vaccine has resurfaced.

Although there have already been several incidents of persons testing positive, players can make their own option.

Covid had forced England goalkeeper Dean Henderson, as well as Newcastle’s Karl Darlow, to miss the start of the season, while Arsenal’s start had been hampered by a series of positive tests, including captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and England international Ben White.

