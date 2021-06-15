Gareth Southgate reveals why Jordan Pickford and John Stones clashed during England’s triumph.

Gareth Southgate has explained why Jordan Pickford and John Stones had an on-pitch spat during England’s weekend triumph over Croatia.

Raheem Sterling’s goal in the second half of Sunday’s contest was enough to give the Three Lions an ideal start to their Euro 2020 campaign.

However, near the end of the first period, Everton’s goalie and the former Blues centre-back got into a confrontation on the pitch.

Southgate, however, detailed the situation in detail to the Telegraph on Monday evening.

The England manager believes his teammates were debating whether to play long or short at the back, with the manager describing diversity between the two as vital at the international level.

“I think they were simply deciding,” Southgate said. “We send them photographs and it depends on how the opposition press reacts, and there were occasions when it was on to take on.”

“We don’t have as much time to build on those patterns as you do at a club, and we’re also one error away from it being more costly, which is different throughout 38 games. Those guys have the ability to make those choices.

“We give them various patterns based on how the opposition presses; there was a little period where we went long, which we only discussed at halftime.

“We didn’t want to repeat ourselves every time. However, there are opportunities to play for longer periods of time since we have a centre forward who earns a larger proportion of the ball.

“We shouldn’t be football snobs, either. It’s great to play out from the back and control the ball all the way to the halfway line, but going to the centre forward and controlling the ball and being able to play from there is just as beneficial. Against top competition, variation is crucial.”

Pickford is expected to start in goal against Scotland in England’s second encounter of the tournament on Friday evening at Wembley Stadium.