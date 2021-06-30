Gardener inherits £1.4 million listed castle from architect’s “son he never had.”

When a gardener who looked after his boss in his dying years inherited his £1.4 million 14th century castle, he was said to be “overwhelmed.”

When architect and civil engineer Kay Seymour-Walker died in 2018, he left the Grade-I-listed, eight-bedroomed Embleton Tower in Northumberland to his staff.

Mr Seymour-gardener, Walker’s who did not want to be identified, offered daily care and company to the widower, who referred to him as “the son he never had.”

The bequest of the property in the village of Embleton, according to property consultancy Galbraith, was “totally unexpected.”

The firm is now in charge of selling the castle, which is claimed to be greater than the gardener’s needs.

Following his retirement, Mr Seymour-Walker relocated to Embleton Tower, according to a Galbraith spokeswoman.

“Widowed and without children, he grew to rely on his gardener, whom Mr Seymour commonly referred to as the son he never had, for daily care and company in his final years,” he said.

“When he died, he left the entire estate to his friend.”

“This is a lovely narrative of friendship and dedication that goes beyond the ties of family,” Galbraith’s Sam Gibson noted.

“This donation, which was absolutely unexpected, completely overwhelmed my client.

“Embleton Tower is much larger than his needs, providing a fantastic chance for a new owner to modernize and convert the property into a fantastic family home.”

The home, which is less than a mile from the beach, has seven reception rooms, a conservatory, and a library in the original turreted stone tower, all of which are located in 3.5 acres of grounds.

Galbraith is accepting offers over £1.4 million for Embleton Tower.