Gangster playboy Police may be unable to use the Lam’s Encrochat phone.

The EncroChat phone of one of Merseyside’s most high-profile offenders has been found by detectives, but it is unlikely to be useful to them.

Liam Cornett is serving a 26-year term for his worldwide drug trafficking network, which was busted in one of the most significant underworld investigations in recent years.

As the head of a vast cocaine, heroin, and amphetamine enterprise, he wielded power from northern Africa to the streets of Anfield.

After a breakthrough in northern France, the EncroChat hack unfurled.

He was able to operate from a base on the Costa del Sol and party in playboy paradise Monte Carlo, where police footage showed him traveling in fancy cars and showering himself in banknotes, thanks to the money he made from the misery he sold.

Those responsible for Cornett’s demise hailed the success of their operation after he was sentenced in December 2019 alongside two dozen others who assisted him in supplying Class A drugs to Liverpool, Cardiff, and Devon.

The North West Regional Organised Crime Unit went so far as to say that individuals who thought they were untouchable would be having their Christmas feasts behind prison just days later.

The comments came after a lengthy operation in which they collaborated with numerous law enforcement agencies to analyze more than five million lines of phone data indicating the group’s calls and messages.

However, the gang’s communications were kept secret, as Detective Inspector Paul McVeigh noted after their sentencing: “This group went to considerable measures to prevent detection, including the use of sophisticated mobile phone technology especially designed to mask their identities.”

