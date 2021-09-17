Gangs of yobs are causing havoc in New Ferry by “traveling from other sections of Wirral.”

According to accounts, youths are traveling from other parts of Wirral to cause havoc in New Ferry.

Lighting fires in the vicinity, particularly Mayer Park in Bebington, has been reported, as have fireworks being set off in bins by others.

A hooligan on a bike was reportedly “deliberately” shooting pyrotechnics at parked cars in the town earlier this week.

Parents are terrified after taking their kid to the clinic because he has bruises.

Last night, Merseyside Police said on Facebook that they were “getting reports of several young individuals traveling from other locations in Wirral to the New Ferry area and acting antisocially.”

“This weekend, we are increasing up our patrols in this area,” the message continued. Young individuals who are caught acting antisocially will be sent back to their parents. Your youngster could be arrested if criminal offenses are discovered.

“We will be working with our partners in the Wirral Council anti-social behaviour team and the Youth Offending Service to address chronic offending over the next few weeks.

“There are youth outreach workers in the neighborhood.”

Anyone with information about anti-social behavior in their neighborhood should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter, the ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, or call 101. You can also call 0800 555 111 to report a crime to @CrimestoppersUK.

Visit for the most up-to-date information and breaking headlines.

The official Liverpool Twitter account may be found here. The Washington Newsday Twitter feed provides real-time updates.

We’re also on – the Liverpool The Washington Newsday’s must-see news, stories, videos, and photos throughout the day.