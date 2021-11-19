Gangs of children scale the McDonald’s roof and threaten delivery personnel.

Gangs of kids have been caught threatening delivery drivers from the top of a McDonald’s.

Due to an increase in antisocial behavior, police in St Helens have been given extra authority to deal with the events.

An assault on police, bus station fighting, and yobs causing disturbance in the town’s McDonald’s, allegedly threatening delivery drivers, all occurred in the town center.

Merseyside Police have increased patrols in the town centre and implemented a dispersal zone, which allows officers to force people to leave and not return for 48 hours.

People who refuse to obey these demands may be arrested.

“We have created a dispersion zone in St Helens Town Centre today (Friday 19 November) in response to ongoing reports of anti-social behavior in the area,” a police spokesperson said.

“The order will begin at 4.30 p.m. today and will last for 48 hours. Officers will be stationed in the area to maintain a visible presence and respond to any issues that arise.

“Cansfield Street, Hall Street, Shaw Street, Chalon Way East, The Range Carpark, A58 Linkway West, A571 King Street, and Collage Street are all inside the dispersal zone.”

“The order is made under Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2014, which allows police officers and police community support traffic officers to order people they suspect of causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.”

“Officers have the authority under the law to seize any object used in the commission of anti-social behavior.”

“If someone has been warned to leave the area by an official and subsequently returns, they have committed an offense for which they may be arrested.”

“We have implemented this dispersal zone as an extra precaution in response to a recent upsurge in crime and anti-social behavior in the region by people gathering in St Helens Town Centre,” said Community Inspector Emma Haffenden.

“Assaults on police officers have occurred on Chalon Way and Claughton Street, as well as drug possession and fighting at the St Helens.”

