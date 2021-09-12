Gangs, drugs, and violence are destroying a once-lovely town.

According to a resident, a once “lovely” seaside town is being “destroyed.”

In recent weeks, drugs have been confiscated, youngsters have been arrested, and a man has been stabbed in Southport.

“I have no idea what has happened to our town,” one woman told The Washington Newsday.

“Every day is a new adventure. It’s mind-blowing. Going out makes me feel unsafe.

“Southport used to be beautiful, but it is rapidly deteriorating.”

Police say they will continue to crack down on crime and have increased patrols in the town center and around the seashore.

Extra powers have been employed to disperse any groups of young people for the past two weekends.

As a result, they claim that a “substantial number” of people have been arrested.

After other children’s bikes were “forcibly” seized in Southport town centre, two 14-year-olds were detained.

Police apprehended the two boys, one from Bootle and the other from Liverpool, on Eastbank Street on Sunday.

They’re still in detention, but three bikes have been restored to their owners, according to police.

After a 13-year-old boy’s bag was seized on Sunday, August 30, two teens were detained in Marine Park on suspicion of robbery on September 2 and 3.

A 16-year-old Southport boy is also being investigated after an incident on Scarisbrick Avenue on August 27 in which a 16-year-old boy was assaulted.

Three youths, aged 14 to 16, are also being investigated in connection with a stabbing on West Street on August 23, in which a man in his twenties was injured.

Huge amounts of drugs have been confiscated in Southport this week.

After 120 wraps of heroin and crack cocaine were discovered, a 39-year-old man was detained on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply Class A drugs, while a 43-year-old male was arrested.

“Our town centre and seaside should be secure locations for everyone to come, not for threats and anti-social behavior like we have seen in recent weeks,” Community Policing Inspector Graham Fisher told The Washington Newsday.

“I’d also let our young people’s parents and guardians know.”

