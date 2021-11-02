Gang members video themselves firing fireworks at Akinwale Arobieke in the street.

A video appears to show a group of young people throwing pyrotechnics towards Akinwale Arobieke.

When the kids start shooting fireworks at Mr Arobieke, who has previous criminal convictions and is a well-known personality in Merseyside, he can be seen standing on a street corner.

Mr Arobieke can be seen in the footage standing near a parked car on the sidewalk as pyrotechnics are shot at him.

As yells of ‘get out of the area’ from the hooded gang can be heard, the pyrotechnics shower him with sparks, and another appears to strike him in the head.

Merseyside Police have stated that they are aware of the footage, which has gone viral and appears to show fireworks being thrown at the man on purpose.

However, the police department stated that the incident was not recorded, but that investigations are underway and that no injuries have been reported.

“We know that at this time of year, we can see more anti-social behavior, arson, and the reckless use of pyrotechnics, and we have measures in place for this,” Chief Inspector Peter Clark, commander of the policing operation over the Halloween and Bonfire Night periods, stated.

“No one should have to suffer as a result of an assault, and I want to reassure everyone that extra high-visibility patrols will be maintained during this time.

“This will be one of the busiest times of year for emergency services, and the careless usage of pyrotechnics will only add to the burden on ambulance crews, firefighters, and cops.

“Ahead of Bonfire Night later this week, our officers will be visible in our communities, engaging with the public and ensuring their safety.

“Please don’t hesitate to inform us if you notice any anti-social behavior in your neighborhood so that we can take action.”

In the event of an emergency, dial 999 to report a crime. You may also DM @MerPolCC, call 101, or contact Crimestoppers UK anonymously on 0800 555 111, or fill out their online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information.

