Gang intimidation is sweeping over a once-peaceful Merseyside town.

A homophobic incident occurred this week on the crossroads of Liverpool Road and Endbutt Lane in Crosby.

When a group of adolescent guys gathered outside the newsagent’s on the corner of Endbutt Lane and Liverpool Road, a couple was driving.

A homophobic group allegedly tossed bottles at a woman’s vehicle.

The youths, aged 13 to 16, approached the women and tossed a bottle at their car, according to reports.

The women confronted the gang after being shocked by their behavior, but were met with additional abuse as the adolescents hurled homophobic slurs at them.

The Washington Newsday quoted William Turnbull, who works at Annie’s Tea Rooms on Endbutt Lane, as saying: “Outside the corner shop, the most serious problem exists.

“We receive a lot of kids, and by a lot of kids, I mean 30 or more. It intimidates clients since, due of the large number of children outside, I rarely see many individuals entering or exiting the store.

“The fact that it’s so close to the shop doesn’t help matters. I’m not sure what can be done about it, but I’m hoping that something can be done. It does not appear to be improving.

“I’m used to that, but I believe that clients here are uneasy until they enter here, where things are different. They come in here, and it’s getting better, but it’s not quite there yet. Especially in the vicinity of Moore Lane.

“I overhear people discussing the children. There’s a lot of yelling and cussing going on. They try to be threatening in front of their buddies, which makes things worse because it becomes a competition. I’d like to stay away from it, but I can’t.” With Endbutt Lane just around the corner from Coronation Park, William believes that a secured park may assist to reduce disruptive behavior in the region.

He stated, ” “Making the park a vital park is the only thing that comes to mind. As a result, perhaps only locals or families with children would have access to the park.

“It may encourage kids to jump over the fence, but at the very least it prevents them from doing so.”

