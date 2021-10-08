Gabriel Agbonlahor discusses a ‘hilarious’ Liverpool event that fans will remember.

Gabriel Agbonlahor, a former Aston Villa striker, can still laugh about his notorious tumble at Anfield in 2014.

After a challenge for the ball with Martin Skrtel, Agbonlahor took a tumble into the Kop, which was filmed by Sky Sports cameras during the 2-2 draw between the sides.

However, this is not the reason why many fans remember the event.

Instead than lending a helping hand, one Liverpool fan observed the Villa striker landing at his feet and pulled out his camera to film the 34-year-old on the ground.

The photographer, who took this photo seven years ago, released a copy of it early this year, serving as a reminder of the incident.

Agbonlahor has now taken the time to think on what transpired, admitting that he had no idea a photograph of him was being taken.

“At the moment, I had no idea the man had snapped a picture, but it came out later and it was funny,” he told talkSPORT.

“I’m still getting tagged on Instagram [in images of the moment]seven years later.”

“I’m sure I’d still be getting tagged 20 years from now!”

While many players would prefer to forget about it, the Birmingham-born attacker is eager to embrace it.

“I’ll be on the Premier League TV show’s funniest moments,” he said.

“Gabby Is Being Shoved Over.”