Gabby’s parenting practices have enraged Emmerdale fans.

Gabby’s parenting skills were not well received by Emmerdale viewers in tonight’s episode.

Gabby, who is played by Rosie Bentham in the ITV show, is juggling her new obligations as a parent while also wanting to have fun with her pals.

Fans on Twitter, on the other hand, were not pleased with her behavior and questioned her parenting abilities.

Sarah expressed herself as follows: “That baby was born just five minutes ago! What makes you think you’d want to go to a party?! #Emmerdale.” “Didn’t Gabby give birth last week and now she wants to go partying? #emmerdale,” Michelle joked. Franny explained: “Gabby is going to suffocate my nut. What type of new mother abandons her child to go out for the night?” Just a few weeks ago, the troubled girl gave birth to tiny Thomas when her waters broke while she was alone in the dark when the power went out.

When she went into labor on her own, her phone was dead.

Bernice walked in and discovered her daughter in labor.

Gabby gave birth to her baby son with the help of her grandmother and mother after Diane arrived.

The teen left infant Thomas in the care of his grandma, Kim, in tonight’s episode.

Gabby’s mother, Bernice, was not pleased that she had already left her son to go out partying with her friends.

Bernice questioned, “She bored of him already?” when she observed the infant in Kim’s care.

“No, she’s due a break,” Kim, ever protective, replied.