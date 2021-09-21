Gabby Petito’s mother received a ‘odd’ text message on August 27 in her search for Brian Laundrie.

The state search warrant for Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s disappearance found a “strange” text the YouTuber wrote to her mother on Aug. 27, raising questions among her family about how she was doing during her cross-country vacation with fiancé Brian Laundrie.

Petito, 22, sent her mother, Nichole Schmidt, a text message on Aug. 27 asking her to “help Stan” because she was “receiving his voicemails and missed calls,” according to the search warrant filed in Sarasota County Circuit Court on Friday and made public Monday.

“The mention of ‘Stan’ was in reference to her grandfather, although according to her mother, she never refers to him as ‘Stan.’ According to the document, the mother was anxious that something was amiss with her daughter.

Petito explained how there “looked to be greater and more tension between her and Laundrie” to her mother “through cellphone communication,” according to the paper.

Petito’s smartphone was shut off for about 15 days, according to the warrant. The couple began their cross-country journey in June, but Laundrie, 23, returned to his North Port, Florida, home alone on September 1. In Petito’s case, he has been designated as a “person of interest.” Her family reported the young woman missing on September 11th.

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents searched the Laundrie family’s house on Monday. Officers declared the house a “crime scene,” according to reporters on the site. According to Fox News, Laundrie’s silver Ford Mustang was towed, and officers were seen taking things out of the premises.

Chris and Roberta, Laundrie’s parents, were also escorted into an unmarked van before being led back inside the house.

The warrant instructed investigators to seize “external storage device(s), commercial software and hardware, computer disks, disk drives, tape drives, disk application programs, data disks,” other related operating systems and storage devices, “and other computer-related operation equipment, in addition to computer photographs, graphic interchange formats, and/or photograph.”

“Files that reveal emails” and “all internet surfing history” were also named in the warrant as items to be recovered as evidence. Investigators were specifically instructed to look for a “black Western Digital External Hard Drive.”

According to NBC station WFLA-TV, neighbors near the Laundrie family’s home watched as the FBI raided the premises.

Sheila Hodgson, a neighbor, told the publication, “I feel horrible for his parents, her parents, and most especially for her.”

One day, Laundrie’s house was raided. Brief News from Washington Newsday.