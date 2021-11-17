Gabby Petito’s mother bemoans her daughter’s refusal to talk about her relationship with Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito’s family sat down with Dr. Oz on Tuesday to discuss the aftermath of their daughter’s murder and whether or not they were aware of any abuse in Petito and Brian Laundrie’s relationship.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, said that she didn’t notice any “red lights” during their relationship, but that they wish Petito had been more forthcoming about what went on behind the scenes.

Schmidt added, “I’m not sure why Gabby didn’t open up to me about certain things.” “We just didn’t notice any warning signs,” she said, despite the fact that the two had been dating for several years. Dr. Oz described the family’s ordeal as “unimaginable hell.” “We’re not okay,” Schmidt added, “but we have each other and we’re going to help a lot of people, and that’s what keeps us going.”

Petito’s family has since established “The Gabby Petito Foundation,” which will use all donations raised to help victims of domestic violence. The foundation is their daughter’s legacy, and it aims to use the attention generated by the case to assist others avoid ending up in a similar predicament.

In a one-on-one interview with Gabby Petito’s parents and stepparents today, Dr. Oz discusses how their families are dealing with the sadness of losing their daughter. At 3 p.m., tune in to MORE 27 KDFI to see @DrOz. pic.twitter.com/cldSclSGEr “Did you have a sensation that she was gone before you heard?” Dr. Oz asked Schmidt. “Yeah, the night I found out her van was in Florida was the moment I knew she was gone in my heart.” Schmidt said, “I didn’t say it to everyone, but I knew.”

Laundrie returned to Florida in the same van that she had used for the cross-country journey. Schmidt didn’t find out about Laundrie’s return for several days.

Joe Petito, Gabby Petito’s father, compared Laundrie’s conduct to those of a typical domestic abuser. “The abuser’s method is to shame the victim repeatedly until the victim believes that shame is theirs to bear,” Joe Petito explained.

“When a victim is shamed, they will not come out and tell you what’s going on or shout it,” he continued.

Laundrie’s bones were recovered in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida, on October 20.

Gabby Petito went missing on September 11th.

Her remains were discovered in Grand Teton National Park. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.