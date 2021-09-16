Gabby Petito’s mother believes her missing daughter did not send a final text from Yosemite.

While authorities pursue several leads in the search for Gabby Pepito, the 22-year-mother old’s said she doesn’t believe the final text she got from her daughter’s phone was sent by Gabby.

Petito’s family has voiced frustration with Petito’s lover, Brian Laundrie, who had been traveling with her when they reported her missing on September 11 after not hearing from her for two weeks. Since July, the two have been on a months-long road journey in their customized camper van, recording their outdoor adventures in the country’s state and national parks for Petito’s popular Instagram account.

“She doesn’t believe that was from her daughter,” Robert Stafford, a family attorney, told Insider of Schmidt’s last text from Petito’s phone. “Now that she has all the facts, she believes it isn’t her daughter.”

The Instagram photos ceased on August 25, just a few days before her phone sent her last text to her mother, Nicole Schmidt, on August 30, which read: “No service in Yosemite.”

