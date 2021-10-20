Gabby Petito’s Mother Believes Brian Laundrie’s Parents Know “Everything” About Her Death Gabby Petito’s mother believes Brian Laundrie’s parents know “Everything” about her death.

Gabby Petito’s mother feels Brian Laundrie’s parents are keeping information concerning her daughter’s death and their son’s abduction hidden from her.

Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, called out Laundrie’s parents in an interview with “60 Minutes Australia” that aired over the weekend, urging them to “share the truth” about her daughter’s death.

“I believe quiet is a powerful tool. Schmidt stated, “I believe they know probably, if not all, the most of the facts.” “I’d love to just ask, ‘Why are you doing this?’ face to face.” ‘Just tell me the truth,'” she says. Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, were engaged when she died. Before Laundrie went home alone to North Port, Florida, in Petito’s vehicle on Sept. 1, the couple was on a cross-country road trip, which they occasionally documented on social media.

Laundrie’s parents contacted investigators on September 17 to report their son missing, claiming that he went on a hiking expedition on September 14 and has not been seen since. Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, contended that Laundrie should be called “missing” rather than “missing.” “Gabby had vanished. There are many more persons that have gone missing. During the interview, Schmidt stated, “He’s hiding.”

Petito’s body was discovered on Sept. 19 in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, and Laundrie is the only person of interest in his death. Her death was deemed a homicide, with “manual strangulation or throttling” as the cause of death. An arrest warrant has been issued for Laundrie for using Petito’s debit card to make a $1,000 purchase or withdrawal between August 30 and September 1. Petito is thought to have been murdered in late August, according to investigators.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie have declined to discuss the subject in public. According to Fox News, the Laundries skirted a crowd of journalists when running errands at their local Walmart, AT&T, and FedEx outlets on Tuesday.

Authorities have searched T.Mabry Carlton Jr. Reserve and Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park for Laundrie in recent weeks. Authorities have yet to report finding any evidence of Laundrie throughout the search as of Tuesday.