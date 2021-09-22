Gabby Petito’s most recent news: Autopsy Confirms Woman’s Remains; Homicide Determined.

Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman who vanished during a cross-country road trip with her fiance Brian Laundrie, was found dead in Wyoming on Tuesday, according to the FBI Denver Division.

The manner of death was ruled to be homicide during the initial autopsy, and “the cause of death remains pending final autopsy results,” according to the FBI.

Laundrie has been labeled a person of interest, and FBI investigators have gone through his residence, designating it a “active crime scene,” since they returned alone from their road trip.

Petito’s absence was not addressed by Laundrie, who is 23 years old. He has also obtained legal counsel, and his current location is unclear. On Friday night, authorities revealed that they are scouring a wildlife reserve near his home.

Special Agent in Charge Michael Schneider said, “Mr. Brian Laundrie has been named a person of interest.” “Anyone with knowledge on Mr. Laundrie’s involvement in this case or his current location should call the FBI.”

Petito appeared to send a “strange text” during a talk with her mother, prompting her family’s anxiety about what was going on during her road trip with Laundrie.

The FBI has been updating their Twitter account with details about Petito’s disappearance, and they are asking for clues.

“#FBIDenver appreciates the public’s continued support for this investigation as well as the helpful tips that have been submitted. “We send our heartfelt sympathies to Gabby’s family, friends, and all those whose lives she touched,” the FBI said in a tweet.