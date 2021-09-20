Gabby Petito’s father is leading tributes to the missing vlogger, saying, “She Touched The World.”

On Sunday, New Yorker Joseph Petito sent the tragic statement on Twitter after police announced that a body had been discovered during the hunt for missing YouTube vlogger Gabby, 22.

Time Waner Cable’s Sales Supervisor posted a photo of Gabby posing in front of a pair of painted wings on the wall behind her. “(broken heart emoji) #GabbyPetito she touched the world,” he said.

At the time of publishing, Petito’s comment had been shared over 33,800 times and liked over 130,500 times.

Gabby received a flood of condolences across social media channels, with many people posting on her Instagram and YouTube sites.

This website discovered scores of comments beneath Gabby’s most recent YouTube upload, where viewers paid respect to her and conveyed good wishes to her family.

Gabby’s most recent Instagram post, which she published on August 26, has received over 100,000 likes.

Thousands of people expressed their tributes and hopes that Gabby would be discovered beneath the collection of images.

The FBI reported on Sunday that human remains found in Spread Creek, Wyoming, were “consistent” with the 22-year-old.

“Earlier today, human remains were discovered, consistent with a description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito,” FBI Denver supervisory senior resident agent Charles Jones said in a statement.

“Full forensic identification has not yet been done to establish that we located Gabby 100 percent, but her family has been alerted of the discovery. At this moment, the cause of death has not been determined.”

In July, Brian Laundrie, 23, and Petito embarked on a cross-country trek and created social media accounts to capture their journey.

On September 1, however, Laundrie returned alone to his Florida home, which he shared with Gabby and his parents.

On September 11, when Gabby’s parents reported her missing, Laundrie refused to assist with the authorities.

When Laundrie was reported missing on Friday after telling family members on Tuesday that he was going on, the Laundrie family alerted police. This is a condensed version of the information.