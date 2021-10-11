Gabby Petito’s Family Visits a Makeshift Memorial in the Wake of Questions About Brian Laundrie’s Whereabouts

Gabby Petito’s family paid their first visit to a makeshift monument for the YouTuber at North Port City Hall in Florida on Sunday. The visit came as authorities continue their search for her fiance, Brian Laundrie.

Nichole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, posted a photo of a heart-shaped cloud in the sky on Twitter with the caption: “Goodbye Florida… “Thank you for demonstrating such a strong sense of love.” #americasdaughter #justiceforgabby #justiceforgabbypetito

Authorities have yet to locate clues in the search for Laundrie, who is the only individual designated as a person of interest in the homicide case, prompting the family to demand justice for their daughter.

The family retrieved some of the objects from the memorial, which will be taken down by city officials on Tuesday, according to News Nation, adding that a permanent memorial is being planned.

As the search for the 23-year-old approaches its fourth week, a number of conspiracy theories concerning Laundrie’s location are circulating.

Many social media users speculated that Laundrie was hiding behind the flower bed in his parents’ garden in North Port, Florida. A drone caught a video that appeared to show a hand protruding out of the dirt as Brian Laundrie’s mother, Roberta, tended to the flower garden, leading to this idea.

Meanwhile, North Port police claimed his parents’ testimony contains “a lot of oddness,” some of which don’t even “make sense.”

North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor told News Nation, “What the family has informed us is that he drove out to the park and wandered out into the woods.” “I’m not sure what I should believe anymore. It’s possible that they’re expressing what they know, but we’ll have to wait and see. This is a continuing investigation that will develop further.” After his father arrived to assist authorities in finding his son, the focus of the hunt for Laundrie was supposed to be in Carlton Reserve last week. Steven Bertolino, the Laundrie family’s attorney, said his father was asked to “call out any preferred paths or areas in the preserve that Brian may have used.” Petito’s body was discovered in a Wyoming campground on September 19.