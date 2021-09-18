Gabby Petito’s Family is ‘Tortured,’ as Brian Laundrie also vanishes.

In yet another twist in the case of missing Youtuber Gabby Petito, her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, who has been a person of interest in her disappearance, has gone missing as well, however the New York native’s family is adamant that his abduction was not purposeful.

Laundrie’s parents finally contacted police and spoke with them on Friday, but authorities were unable to communicate with the 23-year-old.

“We understand the community’s dissatisfaction because we share it. The North Port Police Department and the FBI had been pleading with the family to contact detectives about Brian’s fiancée Gabby Petito for six days, according to a statement from North Port police. “They spoke with investigators in depth for the first time on Friday.”

Laundrie family attorney Steven Bertolino issued a statement shortly after saying that Laundrie’s whereabouts were “now unknown.”

“We tried all week to talk to his family, to talk to Brian, and now they’ve phoned us here on Friday, we’ve gone to the home, and they’re saying they haven’t seen their son,” police spokesperson Josh Taylor told CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

While law enforcement has stated that they are currently investigating numerous missing persons cases, the Petito family attorney, Richard Stafford, has stated that the family does not believe their daughter’s fiance is also missing and has instead gone on the run to avoid authorities.

“Every member of Gabby’s family wants the world to know that Brian is not gone, but rather hiding. “Gabby is missing,” he told CNN in a statement.

The news about Laundrie came the same day that Taylor revealed the family was frustrated with Laundrie’s lack of response. On September 1, Laundrie drove back in the couple’s van to the North Port, Florida home he and Petito shared with his parents, and despite the van being seized, Laundrie refused to speak to authorities, referring them to his lawyer.

“Right now, they’re being tortured by the possibility of someone having information and not relaying it,” Taylor said during a press conference earlier on Friday.

Petito’s family reported her missing on September 11 after she last communicated with them on August 25, when she said she was in Wyoming.

On August 24, she was last spotted in Salt Lake City.

On August 24, she was last spotted in Salt Lake City.

More information about the couple's relationship have emerged after her vanished, revealing that there were some fissures in their connection despite their original video on their Nomadic.