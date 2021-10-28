Gabby Petito’s Case Update: Why Her Father Isn’t Concerned About Laundrie’s Notebook

Gabby Petito’s father stated that he is not concerned with the contents of Brian Laundrie’s notebook. Instead, he says he’d rather give his 22-year-old daughter’s death meaning by speaking out against domestic abuse.

Petito was found dead in September, over two weeks after she went missing while on a van trip with her longtime partner, Laundrie.

Laundrie, 23, was named as a suspect in her death, which was later determined to be a homicide by manual strangulation. Laundrie went missing shortly after the search for Petito began. Last Friday, his bones, along with a notepad, were discovered in a Florida preserve.

Joe Petito said in an interview with TMZ that nothing written in Laundrie’s notebook could bring her back. Instead, he wants additional services to be made accessible to prevent another incidence like his daughter’s and to safeguard other domestic abuse victims.

Joe, 42, noted that whatever is in Laundrie’s notebook will not explain how Gabby’s death could have been avoided, even if the authorities are able to recover it.

The latest development in the case is that Laundrie’s autopsy report was inconclusive. His remains have been transported to an anthropologist for “additional evaluation” in order to figure out how and why he died.