Gabby Petito’s Case Update: A Friend of the Missing YouTuber Criticizes Her “Weird” Behavior

According to an unnamed friend of missing YouTuber Gabby Petito, the New York native brushed her off before she was reported missing. Petito, 22, was meant to meet her buddy at Yellowstone National Park after her birthday on Aug. 29, but she never texted her, according to The Sun.

Petito texted her mother, Nicole Schmidt, the next day, stating she didn’t have service in Yosemite, 800 miles from her last known position in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park. Petito’s acquaintance is perplexed as to why he texted her mother instead of her.

Schmidt has stated that she has no idea if the text was sent by her daughter.

Petito did not send the text, according to the buddy, and she believes she would have called “as soon as she got service.”

The missing person’s acquaintance comments on the circumstance, saying, “the whole thing is bizarre.”

The police have yet to speak with the friend.

Petito was on a cross-country journey with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, when she vanished.

Petito was last seen on August 25, and Laundrie returned to Florida on September 1 in Petito’s 2012 Ford Transit. Petito went missing on September 11th, and Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He has steadfastly refused to cooperate with the authorities. Laundrie and his family, according to Petito’s mother, have not communicated with her.

The pair had a disagreement on Aug. 12 that was videotaped on a police body camera, which led to Petito’s abduction. The pair was stopped by the cops for speeding and hitting the curb. Petito is seen separately conversing with an officer and claiming that the pair had been fighting over “personal issues.” The episode was ultimately classified as a “mental/emotional health break” by police.

Petito’s disappearance is “heartbreaking,” according to the source, about a week after her companion was reported missing. She called Petito a “happy person” and expressed her hope that the truth will be revealed soon.

“She wouldn’t go off on her own without informing her family. The acquaintance told The Sun, “I know it for a fact.” “She wouldn’t dismiss me either. She’s the one I’m looking for. And I can’t get over how terrified she must be.”