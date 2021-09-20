Gabby Petito’s Body Has Been Found, and a Rainbow Has Appeared Near It.

On Sunday, a rainbow appeared near the location where the presumed remains of outdoor YouTuber Gabby Petito were discovered by the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Prayers and sympathies for Petito’s family and friends poured over on social media after the FBI announced that human remains were found at Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming. Petito was described as having a body that fit that description.

The now-viral photo, posted by Fox News on its social media account, showed a rainbow near the area where the remains, believed to be that of Petito’s, were found.

Many found the rainbow to be a symbol of Petito’s very vibrant life that ended too soon.

In an odd coincidence, another rainbow formed over Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, FL, where authorities are searching for Brian Laundrie, Petito’s boyfriend who reportedly vanished over the past few days, the New York Post reported.

On Sunday, the FBI confirmed that the body found are very “consistent” with the description of the 23-year old vlogger. Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11, exactly ten days after Laundrie returned to his home in Florida alone.

Suspicion of his involvement in his girlfriend’s disappearance grew when he failed to cooperate with the authorities.

Laundrie has since become a “person of interest” in the case.

Laundrie has since vanished after informing his parents that he was going for a hike in the Carlton Reserve, which spans 25,000 acres. He has not been seen since Tuesday, ABC News reported.

“Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown,” the Laundrie family attorney said Friday.

The North Point Police had over 50 personnel search the reserve on Sunday, but failed to track the missing 23-year-old.

Petito and Laundrie set their cross-country road trip on July 2, leaving Long Island aboard a retrofitted white van. They visited different national parks and other iconic areas across the country.

Her videos and other posts are still up on YouTube and Instagram.