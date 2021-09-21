Gabby Petito Update: Travel Vlogger Footage Provided Clues To Body’s Location?

A video recorded by family travel vloggers that claimed to depict the vehicle Gabby Petito and her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, drove on their cross-country trip may have aided in the inquiry that led to the finding of human remains “compatible” with Petito’s statements.

A white van strikingly identical to Petito and Laundrie’s 2012 Ford Transit van was captured on camera by Jenn and Kyle Bethune on their YouTube channel “Red White & Bethune” when the vlogging couple went by an area in Grand Teton National Park’s Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area.

On the video-sharing site, the video has been seen over 2 million times.

Jenn Bethune told Insider that the footage was taken at 6 p.m. on Aug. 27, around the same time Petito is thought to have vanished. After discovering the footage, Bethune phoned the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Sunday afternoon and was directed to submit it through the FBI’s online tip page. She’s also spoken with Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, but hasn’t heard anything from the FBI since posting the video on YouTube.

When they passed by the van, Bethune stated she didn’t notice anything remarkable about it.

The rear door of the white van appears to be closing in zoomed-in stills from the Bethune family’s footage. Kyle Bethune, on the other hand, thought the van “looked pretty much abandoned.” Kyle and Jenn speculated that the vehicle’s owner might have gone trekking or was “just sitting inside.” The film also showed what looked to be a slipper Petito wore on her trip, which she documented on social media, at the back door of the van.

Human remains “consistent with the description of Petito” were discovered near Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sunday, according to the FBI. The body that was discovered in the region will be autopsied on Tuesday.

Petito, 22, went missing on September 11th, more than a week after her fiancé came home without the vlogger.

Meanwhile, Laundrie, 23, is being sought. Last Monday, his family alerted local authorities that they hadn't seen their son since September 14. After being identified as a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance, Laundrie declined to talk with authorities and sought legal counsel.