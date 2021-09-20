Gabby Petito Update: The FBI Searches Brian Laundrie’s Home After Remains Are Discovered.

After human remains suspected to belong to Brian Laundrie’s fiance Gabby Petito were discovered in Wyoming, a dozen FBI investigators in bulletproof vests tore through his residence Monday, proclaiming it a “active crime scene.”

“Today, the #FBI is carrying out a court-ordered search warrant at the Laundrie residence in North Port, FL, in connection with the Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito case. Since this is an active and ongoing investigation, no further details can be provided,” the FBI in Tampa tweeted.

Agents were observed hauling equipment into the house and carrying pink evidence packets, according to the New York Post.

After he returned from a months-long van tour throughout the United States without her, Laundrie, 23, was labeled a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance. The pair went across the country together, documenting their journey with the hashtag #vanlife on social media.

Laundrie has been silent since Petito’s disappearance and has hired a lawyer.

He also refused to reveal his whereabouts. Authorities said on Friday night that they are unaware of Laundrie’s whereabouts and that they have searched a nature preserve near his residence.

North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor told CNN on Monday that the department’s attention has shifted and that “at this moment, we think we have exhausted all avenues in examining the grounds there.”

The FBI verified it was in relation with Petito after raiding Laundrie’s home, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday to determine Petito’s cause of death.