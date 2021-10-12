Gabby Petito Update: Coroner Will Reveal Autopsy Report Details; Expert Suspects Asphyxiation

The coroner of Teton County, Wyoming, will host a virtual press conference on Tuesday to provide an update on Gabby Petito’s final autopsy report, which was released last month after she was found dead at a campground in the state.

According to WFLA, a Teton County official stated the news conference would be place at 2.30 p.m. ET via Zoom and will be limited to members of the press.

The FBI discovered Petito’s remains in a dispersed campground in the Bridger-Teton National Forest on Sept. 19. Dr. Brent Blue, the coroner, had identified the remains and declared the death a homicide. However, a complete forensic examination was still awaited.

Petito’s timing and cause of death are likely to be included in the final autopsy report.

The coroner may also divulge the results of post-mortem toxicology, which reveals the presence of narcotics in a person’s body, according to Salt Lake City-based private investigator Jason Jenson, who visited the campground in Wyoming. Petito was not on any drugs at the time of her death, according to the investigation.

He went on to say that asphyxiation could have been the cause of death. Petito allegedly told Utah Police that her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, grabbed her face during a domestic altercation before she died.

“It’s not surprising if it’s manual strangulation. I wouldn’t be surprised if he had previously choked her. Any victim who has previously been choked will instinctively lower their chin to their clavicle to keep the hand from going around their throat “Jenson spoke with Fox News.

Meanwhile, after sustaining an ankle injury, Dog the bounty hunter, who joined the manhunt for Laundrie, is returning to Colorado.

The TV celebrity, whose real name is Duane Lee Chapman, has assembled a team to track down Laundrie, who is the only person of interest in Petito’s death.

The death of the YouTuber, as well as her boyfriend’s subsequent abduction, has sparked widespread interest and attracted substantial media coverage.

Lyssa Chapman, Chapman’s daughter, said on Monday that she has been told not to divulge any “active information” concerning the hunt.

“Hello everyone, I was recently shut out of Twitter owing to account security concerns. I’ve just returned. Many people have inquired about my most recent tweet, which contained important information “she sent out a tweet “Because of the volume of media coverage around the case, I’ve been asked not to divulge active information.”