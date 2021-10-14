Gabby Petito Update: According to a homicide expert, key evidence could be in the van.

A day after a coroner announced that YouTuber Gabby Petito, 22, died as a result of manual strangulation, an investigative specialist said that the essential evidence in her case could be found in her 2012 white Ford Transit van.

Pat Diaz, a veteran of the Miami-Dade homicide team with over two decades of expertise, told Fox News that the car and phone records hold a wealth of information for detectives.

He informed the news organization, “That’s their evidence, that’s their primary evidence there, the van.” “Everything they’ll be able to prove…it’ll come out of that truck,” he continued. Diaz has assisted on the “Cocaine Cowboys” case during his 35-year law enforcement career.

If the van doesn’t have irrefutable evidence linking Petito’s killer to the crime, Diaz cautioned, authorities will face a “uphill battle.” “The cause of death is the only thing you have in this circumstance,” he stated.

Diaz claims he would have been adamant about not disclosing the reason of death. It may be difficult to utilize a confession at trial now that it is public, unless it provides explicit details that are still unavailable, he said.

The investigators “probably didn’t want the cause to be published Tuesday,” the report stated, “even though it had previously been concealed from the public for weeks.”

“I would have stated the body was in bad shape, we’re still processing it, and buy some time – then given the reason of death,” Diaz added.

Petito’s body was discovered in an undeveloped campsite in Teton County, Wyoming, on Sept. 19, at least three weeks after the coroner predicted her death.

Petito’s fiancé, Brian Laundrie, is a person of interest, according to detectives, who have not named a suspect in the case.

Meanwhile, a month after Laundrie went missing from his house in North Port, Florida, online sleuths have created sketches of how the fugitive could look now that he’s been on the run for a month.

Laundrie, 23, appears in most shots with a more hairy appearance, with long, untidy hair and a bushier beard.

A sketch artist had just created new portraits that she said could assist in identifying Laundrie. Laundrie, she claims, would have had "too much sun" and would have lost weight by now.