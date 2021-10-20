Gabby Petito Update: A woman files a lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s father in the wake of growing conspiracy theories.

A Florida lady has filed a lawsuit against Brian Laundrie’s father, Christopher Laundrie, after many conspiracy theories appeared about his family knowing about the 23-year-location. old’s

Andra Griffin of Bradenton, the plaintiff, filed the lawsuit in Sarasota County court on Monday. She said Brian’s father took a Gabby Petito lawn sign she had posted outside the Laundrie home in North Port, according to the lawsuit. Griffin stated in an interview with the Insider that she filed the action in order to annoy the family enough to “break their quiet” on the subject.

According to WFLX, the sign stated, “What if it was Cassie?” in reference to Christopher’s daughter.

The lawsuit claimed that “on or about the morning of October 16th, 2021, the Defendant, Christopher Laundrie, stepped out of his residence, walked up to the sign, stole it, and walked back onto his property.”

Steven Bertolino, an attorney representing the Laundrie family, told Insider on Tuesday that the family was being “harassed with lawsuits for a $40 sign that was more than likely on their land and should have been considered garbage.”

The complaint was filed as a group of demonstrators gathered outside the Laundrie family’s home, demanding justice for Petito. The death of the 22-year-old YouTuber was discovered on Sept. 19 in a Wyoming national park, at least three weeks after the coroner thought she was killed. On Oct. 12, the coroner found that strangling was the cause of her death.

Between August 30 and September 1, a warrant had been issued for Brian for fraudulently using Petito’s credit card to make a purchase or withdraw $1,000.

According to authorities, Brian arrived at his parents’ house alone on September 1, but no one in his family reported Petito missing. Brian, on the other hand, has been absent for more than five weeks.

Brian is the sole individual mentioned in the case as a person of interest. Despite an FBI-led search, no clear information as to his whereabouts have surfaced.

There have been various conspiracy theories floating around about Brian’s whereabouts. Actress Kirstie Alley speculated earlier this week that he could be hiding under his Florida home’s “crawlspace.” Petito’s mother also stated in an interview that she feels Brian’s parents are suppressing critical facts regarding her daughter’s death and their son’s absence.