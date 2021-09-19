Gabby Petito claims she picked up Brian Laundrie on the side of the road when he was hitchhiking.

After noticing Gabrielle Petito’s ex-fiancé Brian Laundrie traveling on the side of a Wyoming road last month, a woman claims she and her boyfriend picked him up.

The woman, who goes by the name Miranda Baker, said in a series of TikTok videos that she and her boyfriend picked up Laundrie, 23, at Colter Bay in Grand Teton National Park on Aug. 29, just days after Petito was last seen alive.

Baker confirmed that she had discussed the incident with police.

Officials have met with Baker and “collected her information,” according to North Port Police spokesperson Josh Taylor.

Petito, 22, has been missing since September 11. Nicole Schmidt, her mother, last spoke with her daughter on August 25.

Since early July, Laundrie and Petito have been on a cross-country trip in a white Ford Transit van.

Petito’s disappearance has prompted police to name Laundrie as a person of interest.

Baker stated in one video that Laundrie contacted her and her partner on the evening of Aug. 29 and asked if they needed a lift to Jackson, Wyoming, where she claimed they were going. In a follow-up video, she stated that the official pick-up time was 5:44 p.m.

Laundrie allegedly offered them $200 for the 10-mile drive, according to Baker.

During the journey, the couple struck up a conversation with Laundrie, who claimed to have been camping “for numerous days without his fiancée.” Laundrie allegedly stated that his fiancée was “back at their van working on their social media page.”

Baker claimed that when she disclosed the couple’s plans to visit Jackson Hole, the valley where Jackson is located, Laundrie “freaked out.” He was allegedly forced to exit the vehicle by Laundrie. At 6:09 p.m., Baker reported they dumped him off near Jackson Dam, not far from Colter Bay.

“He kind of hurried out of the car and was like, ‘Okay, I’ll just find someone else to hitchhike [with,’ and we were like, ‘Okay,’” Baker claimed. It was an odd circumstance.”

On the day they picked him up, Baker reported Laundrie was wearing a rucksack, long sleeves, and hiking boots.

She went on to say that Laundrie didn’t appear or smell “filthy.”

Laundrie is now gone, according to police, after returning to his parents’ house in North Port, Florida, ten days before Petito was reported missing.

Laundrie's relatives informed police on Friday night that they had done so.