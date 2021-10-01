Gabby Petito Case Update: Signs Of Trouble At Laundrie’s Parents’ House Weeks Before Her Abduction

The Florida police were summoned to Brian Laundrie’s parents’ home dozens of times leading up to Gabby Petito’s disappearance, so there may have been signals that trouble was developing at the Laundrie home weeks before she died.

The North Port police attended to the Laundrie residence 46 times since Sept. 10 – the day Gabby was reported missing by her mother, Nichole Schmidt, according to documents acquired by the New York Post.

The report goes on to say that on September 10 and 11, five calls to the police were recorded as “public service” calls, according to the New York Post. Both calls were marked as “problem solved” with no indication of the nature of the issue.

One of the calls on Sept. 10 featured Gabby’s father, Joe Petito, according to a redacted report acquired by Fox News.

While Joe was not physically present at the Laundrie residence, he expressed concern about Gabby’s whereabouts nine days after Brian returned to Florida without her from a cross-country road trip and one day before she was reported missing, according to Fox News.

Police made several follow-up calls to the Laundrie residence on Sept. 11 at 1 p.m., 4:30 p.m., and a “agency assist” call just before 8:30 p.m., according to the New York Post.

The report also stated that more police trips to the Laundrie house occurred on Sept. 12, with normal property checks noted as “issue fixed.”

According to the report, Brian’s parents, Chris and Roberta Laundrie, reported their son missing on Sept. 17, stating he went for a hike and vanished.

According to the New York Post, other occurrences in the report include property checks or minor disruptions at the Laundrie residence, including a “suspicious incident” on Sept. 24 and a “disturbance” on Sept. 27, which may or may not have been a visit by Duane “Dog the Bounty Hunter” Chapman.

Since September 20, the FBI has begun searching the Laundrie residence. Brian, the only person of interest in Gabby’s death, has eluded officials and his location is unknown.