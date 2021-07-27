Gabby from Emmerdale sparks surprise after her bump ‘disappears.’

Emmerdale watchers were shocked tonight when Gabby’s bump vanished from the ITV series.

Gabby had been having trouble coping with the death of her friend Leanna, and she confided in Kim about her feelings.

Kim reassured her, telling her that grief might strike at any time and that she shouldn’t be so hard on herself.

Gabby then ran into her grandmother Diane on the street, who also said she’d been struggling since her friend’s death.

Pregnant Gabby also expressed her displeasure with Jamie’s treatment of their unborn kid, and Diane hugged her and assured her that she was there for her.

However, viewers quickly noticed a problem: Gabby’s baby bulge, which was clearly evident on Monday night’s broadcast, had vanished, leaving her with a flat tummy.

And many of them resorted to social media to express their displeasure.

“Has Gabby’s lump vanished?” Ryan Glendenning inquired.

“Gabby’s bump comes and goes,” Dion said.

“Has Gabby had the sprog?” Bradley Coombes inquired. She doesn’t appear to be expecting.”