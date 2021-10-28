Gabby Allen of Love Island has slammed Primark for promoting jeans.

Former Love Island contestant Gabby Allen’s advertisement has landed Primark in hot water.

An Instagram post promoting Primark products was removed after the influencer from Allerton failed to disclose that she had a commercial relationship with the retailer.

Ms Allen's August tweet included a snapshot of herself with the caption: "Feeling amazing but chilled." I'm wearing the one and only @primark pants and top #iworkwithprimark." A reader complained that the post wasn't clearly labeled as an advertisement.

Ms Allen’s contractual obligations to Primark included the post, according to the retailer.

The retailer, on the other hand, said that the label ‘#iworkwithprimark’ was clear, and that the average consumer would understand that the word ‘work’ in the label referred to Primark’s commercial relationship with Ms Allen.

The message had been changed to include the hashtag ‘#ad,’ according to Ms Allen.

Ms Allen and Primark were jointly liable, according to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), for ensuring that marketing activity on Ms Allen’s account promoting Primark adhered with the laws.

The use of the word ‘job’ in the label was deemed “ambiguous” and “did not properly describe her relationship with Primark,” according to the statement.

According to the ASA, the label was too long and confusing, as well as inadequately prominent, to ensure that the post was clearly identified as an advertisement.

“We welcomed Primark and Ms Allen’s assurance that the post caption had been changed to incorporate the word “#ad,” the regulator stated.

“However, that label was still towards the end of the caption, so it would not have been immediately visible to Instagram users seeing the image in-feed.” Furthermore, the post did not have any label identifying it as a marketing message at the time it was created.

“Because there were no clear and visible markers, we found that the post was not clearly identifiable as a marketing communication and hence violated the rule.”

“We told Primark and Gabby Allen to make sure that future commercials were clearly identifiable as marketing communications, and that indicators such ‘£ad’ were clearly and conspicuously displayed,” the ASA said.



