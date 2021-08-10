Fury as a result of greedy drivers creating a “vehicle park” in the city center.

The creation of a “vehicle park” in a pedestrianized area of Liverpool city centre enraged residents.

Yesterday evening, at least eight automobiles were parked on the pavement near the Liverpool ONE bus stop in Canning Place, according to a photo shared on social media.

For a long time, cars have parked or waited in this pedestrianized area, but Sunday’s sight was described as far worse than typical on social media.

The picture was published by the Bad Parking Liverpool Twitter account, which routinely shows selfish, sloppy, and unsafe parking throughout the city.

The account captioned the photo, “Bad news, guys.” The ONE car park/taxi rank in Liverpool is currently completely full. Please find another pavement.” Pavement parking has been a growing problem in Liverpool, with residents urging the city council to take tougher measures against those who make life difficult for pedestrians, wheelchair users, and parents pushing prams.

City Centre Councillor Nick Small said he had contacted the city council and the police to request more action after seeing the latest photos.

“This is utterly out of control and totally unacceptable,” he told The Washington Newsday. This type of anti-social parking is both selfish and unjust to vulnerable pedestrians. I’ve contacted the City Council and the Police Department to request that enforcement be increased.” Other social media users were taken aback by the sheer number of cars parked in a pedestrian area.

“As awful as I’ve ever seen it… Never changes,” Mounsey observed. Chrissie D added, “Surely that’s a big safety threat?! Why isn’t anyone taking this seriously? Or maybe they’re just waiting for an incident to’make changes,’ as Scarfie put it. Several Twitter users noted how close the offending vehicles were parked to Merseyside Police’s offices at Canning Place.