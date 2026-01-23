Funeral of Sinn Fein MP Mickey Brady Celebrates Legacy as ‘People’s Champion’

The funeral of former Sinn Fein MP Mickey Brady was marked by heartfelt tributes, with family, friends, and political colleagues honoring his tireless work for the most vulnerable in society. Brady, who passed away on January 16 at the age of 75, was remembered as a man who dedicated his life to advocating for those in need, both through his political career and his earlier work in welfare rights.

Tributes from Family and Political Figures

Sinn Fein Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins delivered a moving eulogy at St Catherine’s Church in Newry, recalling Brady’s lifelong commitment to helping others. Kimmins described him as a man who “defended the most vulnerable in our communities” and praised his work from the early days as a Welfare Rights Officer, where he began in 1981. His unwavering support for disadvantaged people was evident in the countless stories shared by those whose lives he touched.

Brady served as a Sinn Fein MLA for Newry and Armagh from 2007 to 2015, before becoming the MP for the area from 2015 to 2024. Known for his dedication, he continued assisting people even after his retirement in 2024, still helping individuals with benefits forms just weeks before his death.

In her emotional tribute, Brady’s daughter, Saoirse, described her father as a “caring husband, a loving and dedicated father, a devoted and doting grandfather.” She shared a touching memory of how her father would end every speech, even at family weddings, with the phrase “tiocfaidh ar la” (our day will come). She also highlighted his recent fundraising efforts, where he raised almost £5,000 for medical aid for Palestinians, a cause that remained close to his heart.

Kimmins also recalled Brady’s signature appearance with his long hair and denim attire, a symbol of his persona both in politics and in life. She noted that his return to his iconic ponytail after stepping back from public life felt like a return to form, reflecting his enduring influence and legacy in the republican community.

Among the items placed at the altar during the service was a squash tournament medal Brady won, symbolizing his personal achievements alongside his public contributions. Father Gerard Tremer, who led the service, described Brady as a beacon of hope for the community during difficult times, stating that “Mickey became their bright star in a dark, dark night during dark, dark times.”

Brady’s impact was not just political but deeply personal. His colleagues at Sinn Fein and members of the Newry community fondly remembered him as a man who, despite political differences, won the admiration of all for his warmth, humor, and relentless advocacy for justice.