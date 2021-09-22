Funding for global wildlife hotspots and UK businesses to reduce carbon emissions has been announced.

As the government pushes for environmental action in the run-up to major climate negotiations, funding is being granted for global wildlife hotspots and to assist polluting UK businesses in reducing emissions.

The £100 million biodiverse landscapes fund will support six critical wildlife hotspots covering 18 countries, from the Western Congo to the Amazon and the Lower Mekong.

Officials said the projects will work with local people and communities to safeguard and restore landscapes, as well as support unique animals such as elephants and rhinos, mountain gorillas, tigers, and jaguars that live there.

The financing, which counts as official development aid, is part of initiatives on nature and climate change in the run-up to the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP26) in Glasgow in November.

It comes as Boris Johnson, speaking at the United Nations General Assembly, calls on governments to agree to more strict carbon reduction targets and to provide additional funding to poorer countries.

“The world population of animals is plunging faster than at any point in human history, and priceless ecosystems and species are being wiped off our planet,” the Prime Minister stated of the wildlife projects.

“We are at a critical juncture, and we must act quickly – now – to stem the tide of the environmental crisis before it is too late.

“To combat climate change and safeguard rare and endangered species, our Biodiverse Landscapes Fund will invest in six of the most environmentally essential landscapes, encompassing 18 nations around the world.”

“There is no solution to fighting climate change that does not involve the recovery of nature,” said Lord Goldsmith, the International Environment Minister.

He went on to say that the initiatives would help communities reduce poverty and achieve sustainable development, as well as safeguard habitats threatened by climate change.

Separately, the second phase of the industrial energy transformation fund has started, allowing UK businesses in high-emitting industries to compete for a part of a previously announced £220 million in funding to reduce carbon emissions and energy expenses.

The £30 million in incentives are meant to assist them in investing in greener technology such as more efficient boilers, electric motors, and heat pumps.

Companies will be able to create technology as a result of the money.