Fun Games To Make National Water Balloon Day Even More Special

Every year on the first Friday in August, National Water Balloon Day is honored. This event honors water balloons, which are guaranteed to make everyone smile, especially during the summer.

A water balloon is made of latex rubber and filled with water. It’s great for water balloon wars and a variety of other games.

When Edgar Ellington tried to find a cure for his trench foot, a disease caused by feet being exposed to damp, filthy, and cold circumstances, he invented the first water balloon in 1950.

He attempted to create a waterproof sock by gluing latex on a regular cotton sock.

Ellington soaked the sock in water to see if it was truly waterproof. Regrettably, it began to leak. He was so dissatisfied with his creation that he flung the water-filled sock on the table, which blew up. He decided to sell his product as a toy to youngsters at that point.

Water balloons have grown in popularity to the point where the municipality of Newmarket, New Hampshire, established National Water Balloon Day in 2019. Anyone who wants to enjoy a fun game while cooling down in the summer heat can participate. After all, it’s never too late to have some fun squishing and splashing around with family and friends while filling balloons with water.

Here’s a list of some fun water balloon activities to make this event even more memorable. (Photo courtesy of Milwaukee with Children)

Tossing Water Balloons

This is a two-player game. A participant must hurl the water balloon across the room to their partner and catch it when it is thrown back to them. To keep the balloon from falling and exploding on the ground, a player must take a step back, jump, or even run and stretch as far as they can with each turn. Each time a player successfully catches the water balloon, they receive a point.

Hot potato with a water balloon

This is similar to the game of hot potato. While the music is playing, everyone should stand in a circle and pass the water balloon around. When the music ends, whoever has the balloon over their head must pop it, and that person is eliminated. The winner is determined by who is left standing.

Relay Race with Spoons

A relay race, in which players are separated into teams, is comparable to this. Members of each squad must deliver water balloons to each other one by one.