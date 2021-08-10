Fun Facts About the Popular Campfire Treat on National S’mores Day.

Every year on August 10th, National S’mores Day is observed to honor America’s favorite campfire delicacy, s’mores.

S’mores, commonly known as graham cracker sandwiches, are made with one or more toasted marshmallows and a chocolate coating sandwiched between two graham cracker halves. The word “some more” inspired the moniker “S’more.”

Although s’mores are suitable for any occasion, they have become the most popular campfire dessert in the United States and Canada. S’mores are traditionally made by grilling over an open flame, but they can also be made in an oven or microwave.

Before you try this gooey dessert again, here are some interesting facts to consider: