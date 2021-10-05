Full-time employees may have to pay nearly £12,000 per year for dog day care.

If dog owners work full-time and want their pets to be well-cared for, they may be weighing the expense.

During the lockdowns, many families welcomed dogs into their homes, but now that the world has opened up and people are returning to work, they are hesitant to leave their puppies home alone.

They require a lot of attention; you must feed them, walk them, clean up after them, and, of course, love them.

But who has time for all of this when they have to leave the house for work?

READ MORE: A veterinarian explains why it’s harmful to share a plate with a dog, even if it’s clean.

Enrolling them in doggy day care is one option, but it comes at a cost.

According to Admiral Pet Insurance, the average annual cost of putting your dog in day care is roughly £3,456 – however this varies depending on where you live.

This would only cover you if you used the services three times per week, costing you £288 a month.

If you work full-time and use the service full-time in London, you may end up spending £225 per week on dog day care. Over the course of a year, that amounts to £11,700.

Getting a dog walker is a cheaper option, costing £17 per day for an hour-long walk if you reside in the city. However, it is still expensive when compared to someone in Glasgow, who would pay only £10.33 – a considerably more reasonable price.

The table below shows how much day care and dog walking costs in various UK cities.

td style=“border-width: 0.999997pt; border-color: rgb(0,.”

2 Birmingham £14.17 1 London £17.00