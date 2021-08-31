Full text of Biden’s speech on the end of the longest war in US history.

President Joe Biden spoke to the American people on the end of the longest war in US history, the war in Afghanistan.

During Biden’s speech, he touched on a variety of important topics, including airlifts, the valor of American troops, and the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, which led to the Iraq War.

After 13 US service members and almost 60 Afghan civilians were killed in a bombing strike outside of Kabul’s airport on August 26, Biden declared that his administration will continue to hunt out ISIS-K.

Below is the complete text of President Joe Biden’s speech:

The United States officially ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan last night in Kabul, making it the longest conflict in American history.

With more than 120,000 people evacuated to safety, we conducted one of the largest airlifts in history. That figure is more than double what most experts anticipated. Nothing like it has ever been done in the history of the world. Only the United States had the capacity, will, and ability to accomplish it, and we accomplished so today.

The amazing expertise, bravery, and selfless courage of the US military, as well as our diplomats and intelligence experts, contributed to the mission’s extraordinary success.

They risked their lives for weeks to get Americans, Afghans who assisted us, nationals of our Allies and partners, and others on planes and out of the country. And they did it in the face of massive throngs attempting to flee the country. And they did so knowing that ISIS-K militants — the Taliban’s sworn foes – were hiding among the masses.

Even yet, the men and women of the US military, diplomatic corps, and intelligence professionals executed their jobs effectively, risking their lives not for personal gain but to help others; not in a war mission but in a mercy mission. This mission resulted in the wounding of twenty service men. Thirteen heroes made the ultimate sacrifice.

I had just arrived at Dover Air Force Base for a solemn transfer. We owe them and their families an incalculable debt of gratitude that we will never be able to repay, but which we must never, ever forget.

