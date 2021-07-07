Full-sized tubs of body butter are available for £10 at The Body Shop.

The Body Shop offers a few trademark smells, like the Strawberry variety, which reminds me of my GCSEs, and the Pumpkin scent, which transports me back to my first year of university.

The cruelty-free company is recognized for its fragrances, makeup, and, most crucially (at least for me), body butters.

I’ve been a huge fan of theirs since I was permitted to go shopping with my pals when I was a kid. I’d always make sure to put a new body butter on my shopping list.

The 200ml tubs aren’t cheap – £18 for 200ml – but I adore how soft they make my skin feel and the wonderful aroma that stays for hours.

When I discovered that The Body Shop was having a sale, I was overjoyed. A selection of their classic body butters were reduced to just £10.

Although not all scents are available in the sale body butters, Coconut, Shea, and Strawberry are all available at a reduced price.

There’s even a whipped raspberry body butter that claims to keep your skin moisturized for 72 hours.

Body scrubs, a variety of Eau de Toilette aromas, and makeup are also on offer.

The complete sale may be found here.