Full lineup and ticket information for the Southport Comedy Festival in 2021.

Anyone in need of a good chuckle will be in luck next month when a comedy festival featuring big names takes off in Merseyside.

This October, the Southport Comedy Festival makes its long-awaited return, with 16 headline acts spread out over seventeen days.

Russell Kane, Ed Byrne, Rich Hall, Mark Thomas, Jo Caulfield, and others are among the comedians due to appear in the beach resort.

This year’s festival will take place at Victoria Park, in a large marquee, from October 1 to October 17.

Some shows have age limitations, and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult where authorized.

Here’s who you can see at the Southport Comedy Festival in 2021, as well as when they’ll be performing.

This program features three of the most talented comedians currently active on the worldwide comedy scene.

Milo McCabe, an award-winning character comedian, introduces Troy Hawke, his educated, home-schooled, 1930s throwback alter ego.

As seen on Benidorm and Live at the Electric. “Mad comic genius” is a term used to describe a person who is a The Scotsman is a newspaper published in Scotland.

Katie Tracey is a co-host on Sam Avery’s humorous podcast “Fix The World.” This is a certain way to win over any crowd. From this scouse comedy master, the humor pours forth in torrents.

David Eagle, New Comedian of the Year, is a rising star in the comedy world (Leicester Square Theatre 2019, Bath Comedy Festival 2019, Nottingham Comedy Festival 2018).

Brendan Riley is the host.

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.

12 pound price

Age Restrictions: Must be at least 18 years old.

Rich Hall is a multi-award-winning comedian known for his well-crafted tirades, quick-fire interaction with audiences, and wonderful musical sequences.

Rich, a Montana native, has been described as a transatlantic messenger who uses his laser-guided views to satirize each country he visits.

QI, Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, and Saturday Night Live have all featured him.

“As close as you can come to a sure thing.” – On Sunday, Scotland

Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Price is £17.

Age Restrictions: Must be 16 or older to participate.

BAFTA award-winning comedian Luisa Omielan presents her highly anticipated God is a Woman performance to Southport Comedy Festival, fresh off a successful Off-Broadway run.

Luisa has already had three ground-breaking smash shows, which have resulted in sell-out shows in the United Kingdom and Australia. Her iconic thigh gap joke went viral with 45 million views on YouTube, and she was nominated twice for best act at the Melbourne Comedy Festival.

“The year’s biggest stand-up hit.”

