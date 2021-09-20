Full Emmy Speech by Jean Smart as ‘Hacks’ Star Honors Late Husband.

Jean Smart, the actress from the Hacks television series, earned an award at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19, and in her acceptance speech, she offered a touching tribute to her late husband.

Smart took home the award for Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of Deborah Vance in the comedy drama. The 70-year-old received a standing ovation as she accepted the prize, thanking her late husband, American actor Richard Gilliland, for his unwavering support.

While the series was in development, Gilliland passed away. In Hacks, he was mentioned in the memoriam section.

“His career was put on hold so that I could take advantage of all the fantastic experiences that I’ve had,” Smart added.

Smart’s full acceptance speech, in which she thanks her husband and others, can be found here.

Full Acceptance Speech by Jean Smart

“First and foremost, I’d like to congratulate my Easttown friends on Mare. Before I say anything further, I’d like to express my condolences to my late husband Richard Gilliland, who died six months ago. I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for him putting his career on hold so that I could take advantage of all the fantastic chances that have come my way, as well as my two incredible, selfless children, Connor and Forest. They’re both brave people in their own right, and they put up with Mommy commuting to and from Philadelphia.

“However, Hacks has been an absolute blast. Oh my God, I had to say something. Jennifer [Statsky], Paul [W. Downs], and Lucia [Aniello] are the characters of Jennifer [Statsky], Paul [W. Downs], and Lucia [Aniello]. First and foremost, congratulations on your wedding; I’m so sad I won’t be able to attend. But when I read this [the Hacks script], I knew I had to do it since it checked all of my boxes.

“And I appreciate Casey Bloys and everyone at HBO for their help. Oh my God, I’m going to forget everyone’s name, so please forgive me. And then there’s my wonderful crew… Scott Henderson of WME [William Morris Endeavor] has been my representative for a long time and is the best agent on the planet. And Dannielle Thomas, Jason Weinberg, and everyone at Untitled [Entertainment]. Ame Van Iden, my PR extraordinaire.

“And an incredible cast headlined by Hannah ‘Mindbender’ Einbinderâ€”no, I’m not kidding, that’s her real name. But I couldn’t have done it. This is a condensed version of the information.