Full cast of Too Hot To Handle season 2: Instagrams and claims to popularity

Netflix’s ‘no dating’ dating show has resurfaced with a new batch of ten singles.

Men and women meet in a tropical paradise for a memorable vacation in Too Hot To Handle.

However, there is a catch.

If they want to win the grand prize, these commitment-phobes who enjoy a casual hook-up will have to give up all sex for the duration of the retreat.

There will be no kissing, heavy petting, or physical contact of any kind.

The prize pool of $100,000 shrinks with each slide.

It’s unclear whether the serial singletons will be able to build stronger emotional bonds.

The contestants for season two are as follows:

Instagram cam

24

South Wales, United Kingdom

Personal Trainer and Model

@camholmess

Personal coach Lord of the Rings is Cam’s absolute favorite.

However, he suffers with relationships since he believes the grass is greener on the other side.

Carly is on Instagram.

24

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Model

@carlylawrence_

The Canadian model describes herself as a “man-eater” who has no intention of marrying.

She used to compete in dancing competitions.

Instagram should be pursued.

24

Arizona, United States of America

Athlete

@chasedemoor

Chase, a professional football player, is full of confidence and claims to already have a game plan.

Emily Instagram

27

UK

Model

@emilyfayemiller

London-based Emily is a multilingual model who loves a good party.

Kayla Instagram

26

Florida, USA

Model and Bartender

@kaylajean.official

Happiest when she’s on the beach and surfing, model Kayla says her type is a ‘bad boy’.

Larissa Instagram

28

Auckland, NZ

Lawyer

@Larissa_Townson

When she’s not busy in the legal world she loves to party,. Summary ends.