Fuel shortages are due to ‘inept delivery prioritization.’

The continuing shortages in London and the South East, according to fuel dealers, are due to “inept prioritization” of deliveries.

Only 71 percent of filling stations in the region carry both petrol and diesel, according to Brian Madderson, chairman of the Petrol Retailers Association (PRA), compared to 90% in the rest of the UK.

Fuel supplies are being transferred to “the wrong sections of the country,” he warned.

“The situation is improving,” the government claimed.

Independent shops are being denied access to information from negotiations between the government, hauliers, and oil firms, according to Mr Madderson.

“We have no idea when the deliveries will arrive, and we have no idea how they will be prioritized,” he said.

“The existing poor prioritization policy continues to stymie the return to normal gasoline volumes.”

Mr. Madderson called the government’s move to suspend competition rules in order to allow the gasoline industry to share data a “failed experiment.”

“Now is the moment for the government to take a step back, reimpose competition law, and restore market discipline so that conventional business incentives drive petroleum to the filling stations that need it,” he continued.

According to figures from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), filling station storage tanks in the South East – including London – were 16% full by the end of the day on Sunday, compared to 25% across the UK.

On Saturday, September 25, the day after panic purchasing began, average stock levels in the United Kingdom fell by 15%.

Prior to the crisis, storage tanks were normally roughly 33% filled.

Fuel sales were increased by 80% compared to usual levels on Friday, September 24.

The BEIS said that sales remained “significantly above” average until the middle of the next week, when they “began to trend back to normal levels.”

Shortages have been felt “more strongly by smaller merchants who don’t tend to buy fuel as regularly,” according to RAC fuel spokesman Simon Williams.

“Following the recent rush at the pumps, the vast majority of shops had to restock their stockpiles at the same time, putting significant stress on supply chains,” he continued.

“We’ve taken quick steps to increase,” a government spokesman said.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”