FSG’s essential next steps are hinted at by Luis Suarez’s Liverpool contract.

Luis Suarez had already proven himself to have that extra something a year into his Liverpool career.

Suarez’s name had remained in the little black book of former Reds scout Steve Hitchen, who had become aware of his talents during the striker’s time at Dutch side Groningen, long before he arrived at Anfield for £22.8 million, a signing that received less fanfare than Andy Carroll’s £35 million arrival at the same time.

He followed him all the way to Ajax, and it was Hitchen’s enthusiastic endorsement that prompted Damien Comolli, Liverpool’s former director of football, to lobby Fenway Sports Group to free up finances to complete the signing for then-manager Kenny Dalglish.

Other suitors were already approaching, with Italian giants Juventus preparing a proposal to move him to Serie A after a score of 17 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions during his first full season, and the explosive dynamic he brought to the pitch.

Lionel Messi has reportedly turned down a Premier League deal in order to prevent a Liverpool reunion.

Despite the fact that Suarez had four years left on his five-year contract signed the previous season, Liverpool decided to offer him a new contract in order to protect their asset and ensure his value was protected.

Suarez signed that contract, and his form the following season was so good that he signed a new one in December 2013, making him the highest-paid Reds player. Suarez’s 2013/14 season, which saw him score 31 goals in 33 Premier League appearances, must go down as one of the greatest individual seasons in Premier League history.

He would leave Anfield at the end of that season to join Barcelona in La Liga, where he would continue to prosper and cement his place among the world’s best marksmen.

Suarez signed three contracts with Liverpool in four years, all of which were five-year commitments, but his stint at the club would never come to an end as planned. “The summary has come to an end.”