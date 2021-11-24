FSG will no longer condone Manchester United’s catastrophic £44 million squandering at Liverpool.

At Manchester United, the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer era has finally come to an end.

The Norwegian, whose managerial CV prior to United included two spells as Molde manager in his home country and an ill-fated spell as Cardiff City manager, was sacked by the club three years after first taking charge at the club where he was revered as a legend for what he delivered during his playing days.

It had been a long time coming, with United’s form this season being far below expectations despite significant summer investments in the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho, and Raphael Varane.

The goal was to win the title, but poor performances and severe defeats, including a 5-0 thrashing by Liverpool at Old Trafford and a 4-1 thrashing by Watford on Saturday, had put them well behind the pack.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, another managerial decision for United has gone awry. Ferguson was the club’s most successful manager in the 1990s and 2000s.

United have had four permanent managers in the last eight years: David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, after having just Sir Alex Ferguson in charge for the previous 26 years.

In an attempt to relive the glory years, they have taken divergent paths. They chose Moyes on Ferguson’s suggestion, then Van Gaal and Mourinho for their expertise and great CVs, before settling on Solksjaer on sentiment to try to repair a fragmented fan base and restore old glory.

It was a pricey experiment that exposed the club’s management shortcomings at the top level.

Solskjaer only signed a new three-year contract with the club in August. Fast forward to November, and he is reportedly leaving with a £7.5 million payoff and no trophies to show for his tenure as manager.

Jurgen Klopp has brought stability to Liverpool for the past six years.

It’s been a process of building and improving under the guidance of a man who was hand-picked for the job. “The summary has come to an end.”