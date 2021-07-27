FSG was compelled to make Michael Edwards’ decision due to Liverpool’s £100 million transfer spree.

In the spring of 2014, Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers came within two points of winning the Premier League.

Luis Suarez’s outstanding season got the Reds so close to achieving the holy grail that the club so sorely desired.

Rodgers brought Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, and Rickie Lambert to Anfield in the summer of 2014 as he tried to prepare his team for a better forthcoming season.

This week also marks the one-year anniversary of the Croatian signing his first contract at Anfield.

For most now linked with Liverpool Football Club, a walk down memory lane to the summer of 2014 would be a rough excursion.

Despite their recent title success, the Reds appeared to be slipping into oblivion when it came to forging a future identity.

Liverpool had their hearts set on a move for Barcelona talisman Alexis Sanchez, but instead spent well over £100 million on permanent signings Emre Can, Lambert, Lallana, Lazar Markovic, Lovren, Alberto Moreno, and Mario Balotelli.

Only four of those signed on a full-time basis went on to make more than 40 appearances for the club, a statistic that pretty much sums up Liverpool’s transfer committee team’s failures in 2014.

Mike Gordon, Ian Ayre, Dave Fallows, Barry Hunter, and Michael Edwards were on the committee, while Brendan Rodgers’ contribution was also heard during negotiations.

Liverpool’s period of uncertainty came to a head in the last years of Rodgers’ reign, when they became icons of transfer mishandling.

But it wasn’t simply the committee’s signings that exposed the club’s flaws; those who chose to leave Anfield demonstrated just how low Liverpool’s stock had plummeted.

Raheem Sterling left Merseyside for Manchester City in a £49 million deal in the summer of 2015.

Sterling appeared to make a dig at Liverpool’s lack of desire upon his arrival at City.

Sterling, aged 20, remarked, “I’ve joined a club that can win titles.”

Sterling, aged 20, remarked, "I've joined a club that can win titles."

Despite one of the most unprofitable summers in Anfield's history, Liverpool has recovered their reputation on the continent to become one of the best.